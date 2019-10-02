INDIANAPOLIS — Ronald Hellmich, who has worked in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Nature Preserves for more than 32 yeas, the last 25 of them full-time, was recently promoted to the position of division director.
For the past four years, the Greensburg resident has served as coordinator of the Indiana Natural Heritage Data Center of DNR Nature Preserves. Before that, he served as data manager for the center for 20 years.
Hellmich holds a J.D. from the Indiana Unitersity Maurer School of Law, a master’s degree from its School of Public and Environmental Affairs, and a bachelor degree in natural resources from Ball State University.
He started his DNR Nature Preserves careeer as an intermittent employee in 1987, while a junior at Ball State.
Hellmich replaces John Bacone, who retired in January.
Information provided
