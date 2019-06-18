Hellmich promoted to director of Nature Preserves

Ronald Hellmich, who has worked in the DNR Division of Nature Preserves for more than 32 years, the last 25 of them full-time, was promoted to the position of division director this week.
For the past 4 years, the Greensburg resident has served as coordinator of the Indiana Natural Heritage Data Center of DNR Nature Preserves. Before that, he served as data manager for the center for 20 years.
Hellmich holds a J.D. from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, a Master’s degree from the IU School of Public and Environmental Affairs (SPEA), and a Bachelor degree in natural resources from Ball State University.
He started his DNR Nature Preserves career as an intermittent employee in 1987, while a junior at Ball State.
Hellmich replaced John Bacone, who retired in January.
– Information provided by IDNR
