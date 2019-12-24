GREENSBURG — Christmas is here and winter is in full swing.
There has already seen significant snow and some Hoosiers may be struggling to keep their homes warm during the coldest days of the year. The lower temperatures mean an increase in heating and energy costs, and Indiana offers low-income households financial assistance to keep everyone warm.
The Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded, one-time benefit to help with the high cost of home energy for qualifying customers, and offers support to keep the utilities connected between the months of November and March.
While the benefit does not entirely cover heating and electric bills, customers who continue paying their bill on time may also qualify for additional benefits.
It is important to enroll in the program because participating customers cannot have their electric or natural gas shut off between Dec. 1 and March 15.
This program is offered through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, which also operates the Weatherization Assistance Program to help low-income homeowners run a more energy-efficient home. Many utility companies offer similar services to customers, sometimes at no cost to the homeowner, to implement permanent solutions to keep your heat inside your home and reduce energy bills.
Other resources may be available from your local township trustee or local not-for-profit organizations, such as the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities.
To get started, visit IN.gov/IHCDA.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said everyone deserves to be warm, and those in need should consider these resources.
“I want to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a blessed new year,” Frye said. “I look forward to serving you in 2020.”
Frye represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.