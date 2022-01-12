RUSHVILLE – Early childcare and education in Rush County took a big step forward Tuesday evening with the presentation of a $100,000 grant from Early Learning Indiana to First5 of Rush County.
Representatives from several organizations gathered at My Bright Beginnings pre-school, 1116 W. Hollywood Drive, to officially accept the Closing the Gap grant.
It was noted that Rush County is one of 14 counties in Indiana with no access to quality care for infants and toddlers and Maureen Weber, President and CEO of Early Learning Indiana, said she was thrilled with the local proposal to address those local needs.
Early Learning Indiana, based in Indianapolis, is Indiana's oldest and largest early childhood education non-profit organization.
Experts agree that access to high-quality early learning opportunities is foundational to a child’s success in kindergarten and beyond, a family’s ability to achieve self-sufficiency, and a community’s economic resiliency; this grant will help facilitate that access in Rush County.
“With a $100,000 investment from Early Learning Indiana, high quality childcare will be expanded for Rush County,” Jeri McCorkle of First5 Rush County said. “We are taking what is already working and building on it by expanding current high-quality programs and utilizing the strengths of some of the excellent providers we already have.
“We are creating new seats for infants and toddlers. Our team will also be providing mentoring to new and growing programs. We are providing community education to businesses and families. By building on what’s already working for us, this community-based solution addresses economic development, health, education and social services. We are closing the gap between what we have and what we know is possible.”
First5 of Rush County is working to address the early childcare and education gap by helping two current, high-quality providers - the Little Tigers program at Mays Community Academy and My Bright Beginnings in Rushville - add an infant and toddler component to their programs.
First5 is also engaging additional providers to increase their Paths to QUALITY ratings, which will create future opportunities for high-quality expansion.
Shelly King, representing the Rush County Community Foundation, spoke briefly. She recapped RCCF’s history of supporting early childcare initiatives in Rush County and pledged the organization’s continued support in the future.
Elton Marzon, speaking on behalf of the Rushville City Council, congratulated McCorkle and others involved with this effort and described receipt of the grant as, “A wonderful, transformative achievement.”
What First5 Does
Communicates with the public, stressing the importance of early learning and taking a multi-generational approach to meet the needs of the entire family. Helps others understand the connection between early learning and overall community health.
Focuses on all types of health for babies, toddlers and mothers. Currently working to establish a local program to support new moms with in-home visits.
Acts as a connector for other organizations that serve young children and their families, such as Rush 2 Health and Rush Memorial Hospital. Convenes monthly meetings with program staff and others interested in early learning.
Serves as a resource for people wanting to become childcare providers, helping them provide a high-quality, safe experience for children.
Oversees the From the Bottom Up Diaper Pantry. Diapers are available to anyone with an infant or toddler in their life, during operating hours of local food and clothing pantries.
The Diaper Pantry
Packs of 15 diapers, wipes, a children’s book and resources are available at:
Carthage Community Church Clothing Closet, 511 E. Second Street, Carthage, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. the second Tuesday and Thursday of the month;
Milroy Food Pantry, 300 N. Walnut Street, Milroy, from 10 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month and from 5 to 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month;
Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry, 109 E. Third Street, Rushville, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays;
Rushville Commodities at the Rush County Fairgrounds from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month; and at
Rushville Main Street Church Clothing Closet, 615 N. Main Street, Rushville, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
How You Can Help
Spread the message about the importance of providing babies and toddlers with activities to stimulate and engage them using the “read, sing, talk, play, model” message.
Hold a diaper drive for the pantry and spread the word to those in need.
Make a donation to the First5 Fund at the Rush County Community Foundation to support the work.
Follow First5 on social media: Facebook and Instagram.
Contact Jeri McCorkle (jeri@rushelc.org) with questions or for more information.
