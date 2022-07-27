INDIANA - Due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many homeowners fell behind on their mortgages or slipped into financial hardship in order to make payments.
To help Hoosiers avoid displacement and foreclosure, forgivable loans are available through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund.
Funded fully by federal dollars, the IHAF can help cover overdue mortgage payments for eligible homeowners.
Help is also available for payments on property taxes, insurance and homeowner fees. Once approved, funding goes directly to the mortgage loan servicer.
To qualify for the IHAF, applicants must live in a single-family home, a condominium, a 2-, 3- or 4-family dwelling, or a home permanently affixed to real property.
Applicants must also have experienced financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic, like job loss or familial care.
Applicants must also meet the program's income limits.
Hoosier families who need help are encouraged to apply at www.877gethope.org.
If you or someone you know is struggling, dial 211 to get help paying bills, finding food or locating other resources close to home.
