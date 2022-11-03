ST. LEON - The Food & Growers Association is partnering with Society of St Andrew's to glean potatoes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Lobenstein Farm, 29703 Post 464 Road, Saint Leon.
Society of St Andrew's gleans (gather leftover items after the harvest) produce from farms and donates it to local food banks. Lobenstein farm contacted the FGA with extra potatoes that he doesn't need. He wants his produce to be used rather than stay in the field.
The weather should be wonderful Friday so bring your friends and family to help us bring local produce to our neighbors in need!
Sign up here: https://endhunger.org/ohio/
Email any questions or concerns to contact@foodandgrowers.com.
