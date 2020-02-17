State Rep. Randy Frye (left) teams with American Legion Indiana District 10 Commander Ron Patterson to fill care packages for homeless Hoosier veterans on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Indiana Statehouse. The Indiana House of Representatives and Legionnaires filled more than 500 care packages with food and hygiene items to distribute to homeless Hoosier veterans across the state. Indiana American Legion District 10 includes most of east central Indiana, including Decatur, Fayette, Rush and Shelby counties.