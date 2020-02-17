GREENSBURG - Our heroes currently serving and who have served in the military provide so much to our country. Too often, our veterans are met with challenging times when returning home to civilian life. These brave men and women can encounter addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder, joblessness and other contributors that cause homelessness.
In 2019, Indiana saw its homeless veteran population increase by 6%. The American Legion, Department of Indiana can help these courageous service men and women in need.
In Indiana, there are dozens of American Legion posts ready to help, regardless if the veteran is a legion member or not. The Legion advocates for all veterans and their well-being, while also providing expert advice and support regarding benefits, job searches, medical care, and treatment programs. This care can be life changing for our brave men and women suffering from addiction or post-traumatic stress disorder.
The Indiana House of Representatives joined forces with the Legion over the last several weeks highlighting the financial, emotional and spiritual support services the American Legion offers to help reduce the growing problem that is veteran homelessness. One out of every 10 people experiencing homelessness is a veteran. To help, House lawmakers collected more than 7,000 food and essential hygiene products and assembled care packages to help more than 500 homeless Hoosier veterans. The Legion will distribute these packages to veterans in need across the state.
It is of the utmost importance to support all veterans, especially those who are struggling to meet their basic needs. I encourage others to look for reputable veteran offices and charitable organizations in their neighborhoods to lend a helping hand to more of our veterans as a way to show your appreciation for their service and protecting our families, our homes and our country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.