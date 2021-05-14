RUSH COUNTY - The Rush County Community Foundation was selected to assist in the search for an “Amazing Teacher” in Rush County.
A new Indiana PBS series called Amazing Teachers is beginning production. One teacher from each of the 92 Indiana counties will be featured. Each episode will feature two teachers each from a different county. With more than 60k teachers in Indiana, being selected is a pretty big deal.
In order for Rush County to participate, RCCF needs your help. An application is available on their website (rushcountyfoundation.org) and can be downloaded, completed, and returned via email or delivered to RCCF from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or dropped in the Main Street depository to the right of our front door after hours.
The only criteria are that they are still teaching and exceptional. It doesn't matter what grade or course they teach. They can be with a public or private school.
Thanks for your help identifying an applicant from Rush County’s wonderful teaching profession. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021.
-Information provided.
