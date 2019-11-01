GREENSBURG - Continuing to prove that Greensburg is a giving community, First Christian Church's "Women of the Word" ministry assembled a dozen layette bags containing items a new born needs: sleepers, socks, baby wash, shampoo, and many other things infants require for care.
"We are just so proud that these wonderful ladies took the time and put together the money to donate these bags, especially when we need layette items so much," said Clarity Executive Director Missy Maschino.
Clarity Pregnancy Services, Greensburg's not-for-profit pregnancy service, recently moved to a new location and the community has responded.
"We have been so blessed with generous donations, and there's still so much need," Maschino said. "What we need most right now are newborn items that we can put together in layette bags for our new mothers. The Women of the Word organization puts a lot of thought into the layette bags they donated, and each bag is worth about $60 in supplies."
Clarity Pregnancy Services offers many services for new families including pregnancy testing, pregnancy options counseling, on-site ultrasound testing, and even care for new fathers.
In the layette bags they give to new mothers, there are sleepers, onesies, a package of baby wipes, baby blankets, a baby bottle with nipples, bibs, baby socks, a "dressy" baby outfit, baby lotion or oil, baby wash and shampoo, baby books, toys, and even gift cards to local restaurants.
"We also are looking for male volunteers, men who are willing to donate a few hours of their time to help the new fathers that come in," Mashino said. "We also need more volunteers for Tuesday."
Jackie Buell is a member of Women of the Word ministry, a women's service group based at First Christian Church in Greensburg.
"We are about 80 women altogether, and we participate in many giving back projects. We just want to share the blessings we've received, and Clarity Pregnancy Services is doing great things in this community," she said.
Businessman Norm Schlemmer is also donating the receipts from his local car washes to Clarity Pregnancy Services.
"Norm is a very sweet man and just has a heart for our ministry," Maschino said.
Clarity Pregnancy Services is located at 920 Kathy's Way (the access road to the YMCA in Greensburg) and can be reached at 812-222-0367 or on the web at www.claritycares.org.
