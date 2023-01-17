NEW CASTLE – Henry Community Health recently became the first hospital in Indiana to adopt MOLLI®, an award-winning wire-free and radiation-free technology that improves the experience of patients going through breast cancer surgery.
Recently, MOLLI was named to Fast Company’s list of the “Next Big Things in Tech,” and recognized by TIME as one of the “Best Inventions” in medical care.
The device makes it easier for radiologists to mark a lesion and for surgeons to quickly locate the marked lesion, precisely remove it and achieve better results for their patients.
“For patients needing breast cancer surgery, marking the lesion has traditionally been an agonizing experience — requiring them to get up early the morning of surgery to have a long wire inserted into their body to mark the location. With MOLLI, we can implant the tiny marker at their convenience — up to 30 days before surgery,” Todd Wright, MD, a radiologist at Henry Community Health, said. “We’re thrilled to be able to make the patient’s experience simpler and less traumatic.”
The MOLLI technology is precise, reliable, and easy to use. It features the MOLLI Marker® — about the size of a sesame seed — which is detected using the MOLLI Wand®. The MOLLI Tablet® then displays the distance between the tip of the MOLLI Wand and the MOLLI Marker in millimeters, helping surgeons locate lesions quickly and accurately.
“Not only our patients but also our clinicians can benefit from this new technology,” said Sara Kovacic, DO, FACOS, Henry Community Health Surgical Specialists. “I no longer have to worry about a wire marker moving during surgery or becoming dislodged, causing the localization to be inaccurate. MOLLI makes it significantly easier to locate the lesion and more precisely remove it.”
“We are honored to be of service to the team at Henry Community Health,” said Ananth Ravi, Ph.D., President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical. “A patient’s experience of care is just as important as the treatment itself. We are encouraged to see our device in the hands of the talented team at Henry Community Health as they continue to deliver excellent care close to home for people living with breast cancer.”
