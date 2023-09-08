Henry Community Health has broken ground in Knightstown on a 40-acre property purchased in 2020 at the I-70/State Road 109 intersection.
The event kicks off the first phase of a multi-phase project that will bring high-quality health care to Knightstown and western Henry County. The first phase will take approximately 18 months to complete.
Phase one of construction will be a 26,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that will allow HCH to serve the needs of the Knightstown community including Primary Care, Pediatrics, Orthopedics and other subspecialties.
Henry Community Health has worked closely with American Structurepoint and Wurster Construction on the site development and conceptual design of the Knightstown campus. HCH will continue to work with these partners as the project develops over the next several years.
Future phases anticipate substantial growth and will remain flexible to meet the community’s needs as the landscape of health and wellness continues to evolve.
“Expanding into the Knightstown community helps us fulfill our mission of leading our communities to a healthier future,” said Brian Ring, President and CEO. “Knightstown is a part of Henry County that is starting to experience some growth and development. This new facility is our first step to increasing healthcare access for this budding community.”
The Knightstown facility will be the eighth HCH campus serving patients in Cambridge City and Muncie, New Castle at Forest Ridge, Northfield Park, and the hospital campus, and employer clinics at Draper and Healthlink.
Henry Community Health has served the New Castle community for more than 90 years.
To learn more about their services and providers visit hchcares.org.
