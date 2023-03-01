NEW CASTLE - Due to the increasing need for trained medical assistants, Henry Community Health decided to take action.
Spearheaded by Staff Development Manager Chante’ Ratekin, HCH offered team members a medical assistant training program partnered with Ivy Tech.
“I am thrilled that our administrative team believes in the growth of our team so much that they welcomed this program so eagerly,” Ratekin said.
The cohort was selected through an application process where current HCH employees were asked to write an essay explaining why they wished to be a medical assistant.
The first cohort included Victoria Burns, Brittney Rottinghaus, Carrie Braswell, Ashlynn Clouse, Megan Horselooking, Abbey Jones, Chelsea Williams, Savannah Damewood, Michaela Petry, Sydnie Kirk, Melissa Malicoat, and Madison Harter.
“Throughout the class, our group grew together,” Ratekin said. “They made friendships and formed stronger bonds further developing HCH’s True North culture while gaining their expertise.”
This class lasted a total of 13 weeks and was taught by Ivy Tech New Castle's Medical Assisting Program Chair Brittany Davis.
The National Heathcareer Association (NHA) curriculum was utilized during the course.
At the completion of the course students were able to sit for the NHA Certified Clinical Medical Assistant exam. The class succeeded with a 100% pass-rate.
For more information regarding Henry Community Health’s education efforts or to find career openings visit hchcares.org.
