NEW CASTLE -- Henry Community Health has achieved the Healthgrades 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction recognizes Henry Community Health as being among the top 5 percent of hospitals nationwide in 2020 for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
“Henry Community Health is proud to receive this prestigious award that places us in the top 10 percent of all US hospitals for patient experience for six years in a row. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing an excellent patient experience for our hospitalized patients,” Paul Janssen, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted.
“This award speaks to the dedication and commitment our Care Team members have every day to caring for our patients safely and compassionately,” Janssen added.
Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance. Of those hospitals evaluated, 424 hospitals including Henry Community Health outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this distinction.
Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question experience survey from the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topics of these questions ranged from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to physician and nurse communication. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family.
-Information provided
