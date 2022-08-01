NEW CASTLE - Henry Community Health was announced as a 5-Star Hospital by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Henry Community Health is one of only 14 hospitals in Indiana to receive this prestigious distinction. The 5-Star rating is the highest overall hospital rating given by CMS.
“Receiving this recognition is a validation of the outstanding care we provide the community,” Brian Ring, President and Chief Executive Officer, said.
“Our skilled physicians and nurses along with our supporting care team members ensure our patients receive an exceptional level of care keeping safety, quality, and the patient experience top priority,” Ring added.
The star hospital rating is based on data publicly reported on CMS’ Hospital Compare tool. The rating shows how well each hospital performed on average compared to other hospitals in the U.S. in treating common conditions such as sepsis or pneumonia. It reflects performance on up to 37 measures across five aspects of quality, including patient experience, safety of care, and timely and effective care.
HCH is the only hospital in east central Indiana to achieve a 5-star rating. Patients can go to https://www.medicare.gov/care-compare/ to compare information about the quality of care at medicare certified hospitals.
See the services and specialties Henry Community Health provides by going to hchcares.org.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.