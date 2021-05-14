NEW CASTLE – Henry Community Health has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction places Henry Community Health among the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects patients and providers.
“Henry Community Health is proud to receive this prestigious award for the seventh year in a row. This recognition demonstrates our continued commitment to providing an excellent experience for our patients,” Paul Janssen, president and chief executive officer, said. “Being recognized on the national level during a pandemic speaks to the dedication and commitment of our care team members, who have cared for our patients safely and compassionately.”
Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question survey of the hospital’s patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. Question topics range from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations, and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.
-Information provided.
