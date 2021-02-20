NEW CASTLE — Henry Community Health will be hosting interviews for registered nurses interested in joining its healthcare team.
The interviews will be held on Wednesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at HCH’s main campus, located at 1000 N.16th Street, in New Castle. Interested candidates should call 765-521-1126 to schedule an interview.
According to Shelley Wilson, chief nursing officer, HCH has open positions in its Intensive Care, Progressive Care, Home Care, Hospice Care, Women and Children and Surgery units. Both day and evening 12-hour shifts are available, as well as part-time and PRN shifts.
More information on current openings can be found online at https://www. hchcares.org/careers/.
Information provided.
