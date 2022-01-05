HENRY COUNTY - Henry County Commissioner Bobbi Plummer has announced she will be a candidate for the office of Indiana State Representative in District 54. She is seeking to succeed retiring State Representative Tom Saunders.
The district includes the majority of Henry and Rush counties and parts of Hancock and Shelby counties. She filed the required candidate forms in the Secretary of State’s office at the Government Center in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
“I am honored and humbled by the responsibility that my constituents in the Southern District of Henry County have already entrusted in me. This venture into public service, whether at the local level as commissioner or at the state level is not about me, it is about you. Public service is about putting the people first and myself and politics last. My desire to be the next Representative of District 54 is all about being your voice and representing you and your interests," Plummer said.
In addition to serving the Southern District, Bobbi Plummer is an experienced IT professional and has been a business owner for nearly 20 years, specializing in dental office networking. She is a 1981 graduate of Tri Junior Senior High School, and a 1985 graduate from the Indiana University Kelly School of Business.
“Today, my goal is to continue the good work that’s been done for the residents of District 54 - my neighbors, my friends. I’ve lived here all my life, with the exception of while I was attending IU, but this area has always been my home. Our area of the state has a unique opportunity in 2022 and beyond. More are choosing to move here, put down roots, and add to our economy. With my business background, commitment to the district and its people, and common-sense approach, I believe that I can make a real, lasting difference to District 54 and the great state of Indiana," Plummer added.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.