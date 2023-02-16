INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Broadband Office and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced Henry County as a Broadband Ready Community.
At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the lieutenant governor officially announced the newest BBRC and celebrated the community’s accomplishments.
“It is encouraging to witness great collaboration in communities here in Indiana,” said Crouch. “Henry County’s investment and prioritization in enhancing their quality-of-life opportunities through broadband expansion is an important step in connecting all Hoosiers. Congratulations to the Commissioners and all those who call Henry County a place to live and do business. This is a celebratory milestone for you all.”
The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs following Henry County’s adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.
“On behalf of the Henry County government, I am pleased to celebrate earning the Broadband Ready designation,” said Henry County Commissioner Bobbi Plummer. “We’re working hard every day to build a better Henry County. We appreciate this partnership with Lt. Gov. Crouch and the State of Indiana.”
Earnie Holtrey, Deputy Director at the Indiana Broadband Office, said Henry County’s certification kickstarts the continuation of Broadband Ready Communities becoming certified in 2023.
“Communities across the state are continuing to prioritize broadband, and we look forward to Henry County’s success as they further promote the county as a place for continued broadband infrastructure,” said Holtrey.
Via 2020 legislation, the Broadband Ready Community Program was transitioned from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. IBO began the day-to-day management of the Broadband Ready Community Program on July 1, 2020.
For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.
“Broadband and connectivity are imperative to the economic vitality and quality of life in Indiana communities. We are encouraged by the efforts of our broadband ready communities,” said OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner.
