NEW CASTLE - The Henry County Republican Club will host a Pre-Primary State Legislative Candidates’ Forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the meeting room of the Henry County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street, New Castle.
After speeches by each group of candidates, there will be a question and answer session. Candidates have been invited to speak in the following order:
State Senator, District 27:
- Jeffrey S. Raatz
State Representative, District 33:
- Brittany (Bridges) Kloer
- John (J.D.) Prescott
State Representative, District 56:
- Brad Barrett
- Mark Pierce
State Representative, District 54:
- Heather Carie
- Cory Criswell
- Nansi Custer
- Joshua D. Gillmore
- Melissa Meltzer
- Betsy Mills
- Bobbi Plummer
- Gayla Taylor
Cards will be distributed throughout the audience, then passed forward to the moderator, who will ask questions of each group of candidates based on the popularity of each topic.
As is the case with all meetings of the Henry County Republican Club, the public and media are invited to attend free of charge.
-Information provided.
