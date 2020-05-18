Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is seeking people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 who may be able to donate plasma to help local patients who are critically ill with COVID-19 infections.
To donate plasma, individuals must have had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for at least 28 days (or 14 days with one negative PCR test). If you feel that you meet these pre-qualifiers, please complete the registration form at https://hoxworth.org/donors/eligibility/deferrals-restrictions/covid19plasma.html
While the disease currently has no proven treatment, it is possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, may provide antibodies to fight the virus.
"This type of therapy is more than 100 years old and was used during the 1918 flu pandemic, a time when antiviral drugs and most vaccines did not exist," explains Dr. David Oh, chief medical officer at Hoxworth. “This approach was used for polio, measles and mumps.”
The therapy is based on a medical concept called passive immunity. People who recover from an infection develop antibodies that circulate in the blood and can neutralize the pathogen. Through transfusion, it is the hope that these antibodies will improve the disease-fighting response to the virus.
Not only will you be helping to save the lives of Tristate COVID-19 patients, but you will also earn rewards for your kindness. As a plasma donor, you will earn a $25 reward in Hoxworth's donor store following every third donation. The news release says, "We realize that you are not donating for the reward, but we do want to thank you for your time and commitment. We are also providing all convalescent plasma donors with a thank you T-shirt" that says "Love Thy Neighbor."
To register for a plasma donation, please visit www.hoxworth.org. Appointments are required in order to maintain social distancing.
