GREENSBURG – Hickory Recovery Network on January 27 hosted city leaders, members of the Greensburg Police Department, and representatives from the Department of Child Services and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department as an introduction to their recovery services and their work in Indiana.
Chief Marketing Director Melissa Durkin welcomed guests and introduced them to the staff of the Greensburg office, Intense Out-patient Clinical Supervisor Laura Hildebrand and IOP Clinician Marketta Nasby.
Locally located at 319 S. Ireland Street, Door 19 (at the rear of the former Washington School building), Hickory Recovery Network started in 2017 as Hickory House Recovery in Greenville, Indiana.
Hickory Recovery Network caters to recovery clients with Medicaid and managed Medicaid as well as insurance and private pay clients. The owners of Hickory Recovery Network also own Chosen Health Care, operating skilled care and nursing home facilities in Indiana.
In 2018, they operated 21 nursing homes in the state, and working with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction converted seven of their facilities into recovery treatment facilities, becoming Hickory Recovery Network.
Their first facility was a 52 bed facility in Indianapolis, all male. Their second location is in Corydon and works with females in a 38 bed facility. After that were locations in Rockville, Linton and Terre Haute, Lawrence and Albion.
Currently, HRN hosts 299 Medicaid beds and 30 insurance beds; they are the largest provider of residential recovery treatment services in the state of Indiana, and new locations are still under construction.
HRN treats substance-use disorder with psychiatric and licensed mental health counselors, with licensed chemical addiction and social workers on staff. A residential service, each client is required to complete a 28 day treatment plan and all clients are voluntary.
“Clients who are not willing to complete a 28 day course of treatment might not be appropriate for HRN,” Durkin said.
HRN also has three drivers on staff for patient travel and works with Medicab and Uber.
For more information about Hickory Recovery Network, go to www.hickoryrecovery.com or call 800-604-2117.
