RUSHVILLE – Looks can be deceiving. That’s the message behind a unique traveling exhibit created by Intersect, Inc. in collaboration with the Rush County Local Coordinating Council and Rush County Health Department.
“Hidden in Plain Sight” is an interactive display designed to help parents of teens recognize unfamiliar hazards that are often in plain sight.
By walking through a makeshift child’s bedroom, parents learn to identify objects that could provide mental health awareness and insights about risky behavior.
Amidst the clutter of clothing scattered on the floor, school supplies on a desk and personal care products on a vanity, there are more than 100 items that can be signs that a young person could be involved in risky, harmful or even illegal activity. Participants will have an opportunity to interact with the items on display.
“Hidden in Plain Sight” will be on display from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 27, at the Mayor’s 5K at Riverside Park Ampitheater, 100 W. Water Street, Rushville.
The exhibit is open to adults only.
“Hidden in Plain Sight” is a local educational resource made possible thanks to support from the Local Coordinating Council and the Rush County Health Department. Each county has a Local Coordinating Council, which is the planning and coordinating body for addressing alcohol and other drug problems.
For further information, contact Intersect, Inc. at 765-683-0452, email: info@intersect.org.in or visit our website at www.intersectinc.org.
INTERSECT, INC. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, encourage and empower our community for healthy living.
