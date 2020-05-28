GREENSBURG - In a recent poll by the periodical U.S. News and World Report, North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School students, teachers and administrators placed 3,829 out of 17,792 schools in the United States, and stood 70th among 387 Jr./Sr. high Schools in Indiana for an overall score of 78.48 out of 100.
According to the report, North Decatur students scored 40 percent in mathematics proficiency and 68 percent in reading proficiency with an overall graduation rate of 96 percent.
"I am just really proud of my parents and my students," said North Decatur Principal Debbie Reynolds.
Upon receiving the news, Reynolds sent congratulatory emails to staff and parents, thanking them for playing such an important part in their children's education.
"I know that parents have such a big hand in their students accomplishing those marks, so I hand the responsibility to the teachers, the students and the parents," she said.
Reynolds said that it's easy being an administrator at North Decatur.
"We've got all the right teachers and the students in the right place, and we have the support we need from the community. I think that's why they do as well as they do at North Decatur," she said. "We're very proud of this distinction."
Reynolds said the teachers and staff at the school consider each other as family.
She complemented her teachers on bringing their passion for teaching to on-line learning this year during the pandemic.
"They went out of their ways to make sure those students had everything they needed to succeed in online learning," Reynolds said.
She explained that students are obliged to call teachers and staff by name.
"That's made a huge difference this year, everyone looks at everyone else as people and we are one big family," Reynolds explained. "When we make the effort to remember our students by name, it really helps. ... "You can feel it when you walk in the building. It's a great place to grow and a great place to learn!"
