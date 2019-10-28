GREENSBURG- The Rouge Bridal and High Point Events Bridal Fair is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8.
Noelle Hermesch, who owns Rouge Bridal in Greensburg, shared her thoughts regarding why a bridal show can help the betrothed make important decisions.
“I just want to make everything easy for the bride,” she said. “We seem to have most of the kind of talent needed to support the industry, but I feel like seamstresses and DJs are the hardest to find.”
She also shared her thoughts on the impact online shopping is having on the wedding industry.
“Girls are looking for that wedding experience. They want their gown shopping to be an experience and you can’t get that by shopping online. And all gowns fit differently, so if it catches your eye online there’s no guarantee it will look good on your body.”
The burnt colors of late summer combined with the first chilly breezes of fall have become one of the most popular times to get married, and local bridal professionals are pleased.
The providers of services and goods for weddings in the U.S., taken as a whole, have become one of the largest industries in the world.
Every year in the United States, there are approximately 2.5 million weddings.
According to CNN.com, the United States wedding industry was estimated to be worth $53.4 billion as of 2013.
The business of creating “the perfect wedding day,” which includes clothes, flowers, music, a reception, the honeymoon, and bachelor and bachelorette parties has fostered an entire industry.
As of 2017, the average cost of a wedding in the United States, not including the honeymoon, was $33,391.
Notably, the figures differ by geographical region, with the average Manhattan wedding estimated at $88,176 and a Mississippi wedding running just under $12,769.
According to www.valuepenguin.com, the most expensive part of a wedding is usually the reception followed by the engagement ring, wedding band, photographer, and ceremony site, in that order.
Brides are encouraged to RSVP for the event at HighPoint. Brides who are pre-registered will be automatically entered into grand prize award drawings.
To register for the Bridal Show at High Point Orchard on November 1, or to make an appointment for a fitting at Rouge, call or text 812-593-4851 or visit www.facebook.com/RougeBridal16 and facebook message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.