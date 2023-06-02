GREENSBURG - High Point Events in Greensburg is now under the ownership of Eric and Alyssa Rowles, and members of the GDC Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Josh Marsh, friends and well-wishers recently gathered there to cut a red ribbon and celebrate the occasion.
The land on which High Point Events rests was originally owned by Leonard Schoettmer Sr., who sold most of it to Honda as the automobile manufacturer moved to Greensburg. The site has had an orchard in place for nearly 160 years, but it was first marketed as an events venue when Randy and Karen Cyman purchased it in 2004.
After Randy Cyman's death, Karen sold the property to Vital and Kuhylia Hulsbosch in 2019 and they remodeled the main barn facility, turning it into a larger space appropriate for wedding receptions and mid-size private and corporate events.
High Point Events is located at 3321 Old U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg.
To learn more about High Point Events, go to www.highpoint-events.com/.
