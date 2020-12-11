RUSHVILLE - Public health officials have encouraged early testing primarily to prevent spread. But there are more reasons now to test early especially in high risk population. We have treatments that work if given in the first 10 days of infection with Covid.
Lilly and Regeneron have started shipping monoclonal antibodies to the spike protein of the virus. Regeneron is the brand President Trump received. Antibodies are proteins that bind and deactivate the virus. If the virus has already infected a lot of tissue or late in the course, the damage has been done, and the antibodies don't work. They are only given to patients that do not need oxygen and not hospitalized due to Covid in the first 10 days of illness.
We have been using them the last 2 weeks. Everyone who has received them has felt better faster and did not need hospitalized. The main risk of receiving is allergic reaction, as with any medication. We have very limited supply. So you must have early symptoms, a positive test, and over 60 years of age with other risk factors. The highest risk patients are diabetics, BMI over 35, coronary disease, renal and lung disease. Younger patients are considered if significant risk factors..
They have to be ordered by a primary care provider. They take 1 hour to infuse through an IV. So you have to have symptoms, be seen (virtual or tele-health adequate), and a rapid test. Rush Memorial has partnered with Indiana State Department of Health and us to help provide testing through their Walk-in Care Clinic. They are providing rapid testing only for symptomatic patients and send out testing for close contacts.
Let's stop the spread and hospitalizations. Get tested early, wear your mask, isolate if sick and quarantine if exposed. Get the vaccine when available. (Vaccine causes your body to make its own antibodies to the spike protein).
