GREENSBURG – Coached by their Ag Power, Structures, and Technology teacher Aaron Mentz, a GCHS class spent the day building a wheelchair ramp at a resident’s home recently with materials paid for by the Washington Township Trustee.
“I though it would be a good use of life experience and a good way to teach these kids how to make use of some important skills,” said Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust.
Through a special arrangement with Greensburg Community High School, with Washington Township paying for the materials and the Ag Power, Structures, and Technology Class adding some brawn and good, old fashioned know-how, a wheelchair patient got a brand new ramp for their home.
“I learned these skills growing up, and it’s something these students don’t get nowadays,” said Mentz. “My first shop class was in junior high with Mr. Ruble in 8th grade, but I’m actually teaching my freshman how to measure right now, so it’s a different dynamic than when we came through.”
“These students are learning how to disassemble and assembly of small engines, the basics of welding, hydraulics, and engineering, construction process and introduction to tools and safety.” said Mentz.
“Ag Power is team taught by myself and Greg Schneider, a veteran teacher with nearly 30 years experience. He’s also the resident FFA advisor,” Mentz said.
Mentz is a new teacher in his second year of teaching. A Marine Scout Sniper with two tours in the Middle East, and VP of Guns and Tackle on Lincoln, he is a husband and father of two.
“As teachers at GCHS, we do more than teach trades,” he said. “We have the unique opportunity to initiate the transition into adulthood as it rapidly approaches in our students’ lives.
“In our classes, these students also learn how to confidently lead their peers, manage time efficiently, communicate effectively, and be active and contributing community members. As teachers and as adults, we encourage the development of critical and analytical thinking skills and emphasize the importance of creating solutions to complex problems,” Mentz continued.
Matt Boone, Kameron Porter, Jaxon Kramer, Thaddeus Brown, Jacob Krieger, and Cole Ginder are learning agricultural tech and welding in their Ag Powers Class. They are also learning how to take apart and put engines back together in an opportunity that might not have been available to their parents when they were in school.
“Kids just learn so differently today,” Mentz said.
Some older adults might remember learning such skills in the garage or out back with a father. However, with different economic conditions today, single parent homes or families with parents that both work outside the home and don’t have the time to personally train kids in such construction arts.
Fortunately, there are many classes available at the junior high and high school level that supplement time they might have spent in the garage with a handy parent.
Mentz has done contracting and estimated that this job might have cost the client the price of the materials-plus anywhere from $600 to $1,000 labor.
“I usually orchestrate the project, but I chose team leaders and they are usually pretty good at delegating from there. But these guys do surprise me a little sometimes,” he said.
“As I’m sure you’re well aware, there is a huge demand for skilled trades right now, so this is a very important message to get out to the community,” Mentz said.
“And it’s worth noting that these skills and traits are not just for young men only. There are several industries that have identified the deficiency of women in trades and that’s creating new opportunities for our young female students as well.”
