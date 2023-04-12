GREENSBURG - Highpoint Events recently announced its first summer concert series to kick off May 27.
The Napoleon State Bank "Pickin' in the Orchard" Concert Series presented by Koors Heating & Cooling will start with Rushville native singer/songwriter Lindsey Flannery. The regional favorite will begin the evening with her signature rasp and booming voice covering some of her favorites, before she hands the microphone to Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Tim James.
James has multiple number one hits, with awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and a Billboard Song of the Year to his credit. James has co-written with George Strait, Toby Keith, Lee Brice, Rodney Atkins and Chris Stapleton.
Hoosier native, Nashville singer/songwriter Dan Couch will finish off the evening's entertainment, performing hits like "Something 'Bout a Truck," "Hey Pretty Girl" and "Young Love" as well as hits written with Jewel, Tracy Lawrence and Jamey Johnson.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.
RE/MAX Tower Food Truck Oasis, featuring FuzzTops Backyard Smoke Shack, Kona Ice of Shelby County and Taco 2 Go will serve refreshments
Tickets for the first concert are available at www.highpointevents.ticketspice.com/.
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Info box XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
The Napoleon State Bank "Pickin' in the Orchard" Concert Series presented by Koors Heating & Cooling 2023 line-up
May 27 - Singin' Songs & Tellin' Stories, featuring Tim James, Dan Couch and Lindsey Flannery
June 17 - Trace Thompson and Another Round Band with special guests Jackson Snelling and Dustin Huff.
July 1 -Marisa Fullenkamp opening for "Boy Band Review"
July 29 - Rich Bryant Acoustic opening for Parrots of the Caribbean Band with a Tribute to the Music of Jimmy Buffett
Aug. 12 - Duel Headliners Garrett Bradford and Karissa Ella Trio
Oct. 14 - The Top Hat Blues Revue opening for "Heartache Tonight. A Tribute to the Eagles"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.