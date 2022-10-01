GREENSBURG – Rowles Event Services, a full-service event and experiential activation firm specializing in creative production, has announced it has acquired and will operate the Highpoint Events Centre in Greensburg.
In this partnership venture with Russ Hubler Automotive Group, this new operating team creates a unique platform to expand operations of this event facility.
Established in 2005 as an apple orchard, Highpoint Events Centre went through a complete remodel in 2019 and has since become the area's premier wedding and event venue. The property boasts a sprawling 15-acre estate featuring two indoor event facilities, multiple outdoor locations, an active apple orchard, sunflower gardens, pumpkin patch, an 1858 built homestead, and views overlooking a 45-acre reservoir.
Eric and Alyssa Rowles said they are ecstatic to be a part of the Greensburg community.
"With a deep-rooted love of celebrations and events, the acquisition of Highpoint Events Centre allows our family to share this amazing property with our neighbors in Decatur County and visitors from throughout the state. Combining this beautiful setting with all the creative décor and activation assets Rowles Event Services brings with it allows us to provide each and every client with that one-of-a-kind wedding or event experience,” the Rowles shared in a joint statement.
Eric and Alyssa Rowles are the husband and wife team overseeing daily operations of Highpoint Events Centre. As proud parents of two, their love of events is a family affair.
Eric is a 22-year event professional and Central Indiana native. Prior to founding Rowles Event Services, he spent nearly 10 years with the 500 Festival as their Vice President of Operations. Prior to the 500 Festival, he acted as the Sr. Director of Operations for The Promotion Company / Family Events Performance Series for nearly 10 years.
Alyssa is a lifelong customer service professional having spent time with Fifth Third and MI Banks before shifting focus to raise a family. Recently, Alyssa has taken on the leadership role of the Hope Elementary PTO and serves as a teacher's aid to the students of Hope Elementary.
“Since joining the Greensburg community with our Ford store earlier this year, my family and I have fallen in love with the people we get to serve daily. When the opportunity came up to play a role in securing the future of Highpoint Events Centre, I was thrilled to be a part of it. Just about every member of my team has either gotten married, been to a wedding, or enjoyed an event at this beautiful property and now we get to play a part in future celebrations!” Russ Hubler said.
Russ Hubler Automotive Group - Ford is located at 2010 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
