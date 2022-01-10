RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Commissioners recently approved a payment up to and not in excess of $12,000 to USI Consultants through the highway department for the drafting of this year's Community Crossings Matching Grant proposal.
Highway Superintendent Ray Toops explained that over the previous two-year period, Ripley County paid approximately $6,000 to cover an assortment of things including bridge inspections and drafting the CCMG proposal. Toops was unsure whether an additional fee would be incurred in the event that the first proposal was not approved and another draft was required.
"We have five roads that are going to be paved and we have 50 that we submitted for chip and seal," Toops said. "So it's more substantial and that's probably the reason for the increase."
The grant deadline is January 28 and Toops estimates another 7-10 days of work on the part of Ripley County.
According to their website, USI Consultants, Inc. has built a reputation as a leader in the civil engineering and land surveying community. Indianapolis-based USI focuses on the planning, surveying, design, inspection and construction management of civil engineering, structural, and transportation related projects throughout Indiana.
"Up to $12,000 for a potential million dollar investment from the state, I mean that return on investment is common sense," Commissioner Mark Horstman said.
Still, the commissioners as a whole questioned the efficacy of spending those funds as a separate service without reaching out to other competing consultants.
Commissioner Kendall Hankins pointed out that roughly $1.3 million could be spent on those 55 roads detailed in the proposal in the upcoming year, which averages out to $24,000 per road.
"It would've been nice to have last year to bid it out or look at it differently," Commissioner Chris Schmaltz said. "But in consideration of Ray's time and effort, we need this grant."
From 2016 to 2020, the state of Indiana has partnered with cities, towns and counties to provide more than $840 million in state funds to support local road and bridge projects, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation website. The Community Crossings Matching Grant (CCMG) is a valuable tool for the state. It allows local governments to invest in infrastructure projects. These projects create jobs, encourage economic growth and fortify transportation networks.
