GREENSBURG — GDC Chamber of Commerce representatives, staff and well-wishers participated in a recent ribbon cutting ceremony at Hillbilly Corner, 7336 W. CR 300 S., Greensburg.
The venture is a family-owned Farmers Market/gift shop located between Forest Hill and Hartville in western Decatur County.
Owners Tim Callahan and Robin Carmer decided to pursue a larger-scale shop after their small farm stand starting attracting a following and established itself as a viable small business.
A building was constructed, equipment was purchased and plans were made.
A grand opening was set for 2:22 p.m February 22, 2022, but was canceled after some zoning issues came to light.
Because of the items for sale in the shop, Hillbilly Corner was forced to change their zoning status from A2 Agricultural (which was acceptable for the farm stand) to a Business Zoning Classification. Additionally they had to get approval from the Fire Marshall.
Decatur County Area Plan Director Krista Duvall acknowledged that following these procedures would likely delay the grand opening by several weeks, but it took months for the new business to legally open in the county.
The Board of Zoning Appeals stated that if the use of the structure changed, the business owners would have to come before the BZA again to discuss those issues.
Months of meetings and legalese later, the business is finally open to the public.
Carmer explained that she and Callahan purchased the land about eight years ago with the intent to build a business.
They started small with a roadside stand selling produce and knickknacks.
Today, Hillbilly Corner is a family-owned Farmers Market and Gift Shop that offers something for everyone: ice cream, deli meat and cheese, jams & salsa, fresh produce, home decor and gifts, honey and other locally made items.
HillBilly Corner has a Facebook page where they post updates as well as a website: www.hillbilly-corner.com.
Hours vary, and Carmer recommends calling ahead or checking their Facebook page for accurate times.
For more information call (812) 614-1013 or email hillbillycorner7050@gmail.com.
