GREENSBURG – Hillbilly Corner was set to open at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, but the grand opening will not take place due to permitting issues involving cheese, meats and ice cream.
After it was brought to the attention of Decatur County Area Plan Director Krista Duvall that outside food items would be sold in addition to produce, the zoning requirements changed. Because of the items for sale in the shop, Hillbilly Corner must complete three steps to receive business approval, according to Duvall.
First, owners Tim Callahan and Robin Carmer must rezone the property to a Business Zoning Classification. Next, they must get approval from the Fire Marshall. Finally, they must have an approved Construction Design Release.
Duvall acknowledged that following these procedures will likely delay the grand opening by several weeks. The shop was approved to open with an A-2 zoning classification under a “Conditional Use” petition to open a gift/flower shop. They would also sell knickknacks. Duvall explained their permitting permission was in an agricultural setting to sell agricultural products, but during their expansion from a roadside stand the permitting needs to change to a commercial permit as a Class 1 Structure.
The Board of Zoning Appeals stated that if the use of the structure changed, the business owners would come before the BZA again to discuss those issues. Zoning classification “A” does not allow for commercial use. Under Section 925 Permanent Special Exceptions in A-1 and A-2 Districts, the retail sale of agricultural products is permitted.
“The Area Planning Commission is just about zoning and that’s just on the land,” Duvall said. “So they would say, ‘We’ll rezone that to a business.’ Now the building has to go through the building commissioner because the building commissioner received plans for a dwelling, not a commercial building. So he can issue a certificate of occupancy for the home but he can’t issue a certificate of occupancy for the business because we don’t have a permit for the business.”
Foods Specialist Amanda Bates works for the Decatur County Board of Health. She recently performed the Hillbilly Corner’s pre-approval inspection and was set to come back on Monday for final approval. Bates said “everything is perfect” on her end.
Carmer explained that she and Callahan purchased the land about eight years ago with the intent to build a business. They started small with a roadside stand selling produce and knickknacks. Their approved license was A-2 to open a gift/flower shop. There was an understanding that Callahan and Carmer would build a residence on the property.
At the July 8, 2020, BZA meeting, neighbors of the Hillbilly Corner property complained about the traffic visiting the business, lights from the soda vending machine and the portable toilet stationed outside. The BZA agreed to contact Callahan with a list of his neighbors' concerns and ask they he try to resolve them himself and reignited the conversation about building a residence on the property.
Carmer said they decided to build a building with living quarters as they were instructed. The construction design by Gehring Design was drawn up on August 25, 2020, and later approved by the Area Plan Commission. The building had a designated "shop" area, but Duvall said that the APC was unaware that this would be a storefront.
Eleven days before they were set to open, Carmer was told by the APC that they would have to complete the three requirements listed above in order to open their expanded business. Carmer said she was told that she could continue with her ribbon cutting ceremony but no guests would be permitted inside the new building.
“We went all the way to Atlanta to get suppliers lined up and order all of our food and supplies,” Carmer said. “It’s just unbelievable, and now I’m out all this money.”
Carmer is attending Monday morning’s Decatur County Commissioners meeting to plead her case.
