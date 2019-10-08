BATESVILLE – Each year, the Hillenbrand Community Leadership Series (HICLS) selects 20 people to engage with other community leaders in strategic discussions focusing on continuing to build Batesville into an attractive place to live and work.
This year’s class, comprised of business and community leaders from across southeastern Indiana, is called “Building Regional Capacity,” and will focus on expanding thoughts and ideas on how to approach micro-regionalism in rural communities.
Each of the four sessions will feature discussions around different topics in support of this year’s theme, including: Why Regionalism Matters; Economic Development & Placemaking; Asset Mapping; Diversity & Inclusion. Each workshop is partnered with a strategy session during which the class will discuss issues facing the community and develop action items to help strengthen the region.
Participants selected for this year’s class live or work in the Southeast Indiana area and were chosen based on their demonstrated commitment to the community, desire to better understand and improve upon this year’s theme, and interest in future community involvement.
Introducing the HICLS Class IV:
Danielle Becker - Safe Place
Kelly Bulmer - United Way of Franklin County
Emil Ekiyor - GEO Foundation
Carla Enzinger - Batesville Tool & Die
Curtis Gillman - Gillman Home Center
Garrett Knollman - Transmark Logistics
Kim Linkel - Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville
Shelly Lunsford - Franklin County Community Foundation
Jonathon Maple - Oldenburg Academy
Margaret Marcy - Tyson Library Association
Bryan Robbins - Economic Dev. Corp. of Greensburg & Decatur County
Paul Satchwill - Batesville Community School Corporation
John Vadeboncoeur - Community Church of Batesville & Greensburg
Paige Borgman – Hillenbrand
Jeff Gratz - Batesville
Ken Gole - Hillenbrand
Nithya Kumar - Hillenbrand
Karen Mirick - Hillenbrand
Valerie Talkers - Hillenbrand
Justin Uhlman – Hillenbrand
Brandon Wiedeman - Hillenbrand
The 2019/2020 HICLS will meet from October through July.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under “HI.”
