BATESVILLE – Each year, the Hillenbrand Community Leadership Series (HICLS) selects 20 people to engage with other community leaders in strategic discussions focusing on continuing to build Batesville into an attractive place to live and work.

This year’s class, comprised of business and community leaders from across southeastern Indiana, is called “Building Regional Capacity,” and will focus on expanding thoughts and ideas on how to approach micro-regionalism in rural communities.

Each of the four sessions will feature discussions around different topics in support of this year’s theme, including: Why Regionalism Matters; Economic Development & Placemaking; Asset Mapping; Diversity & Inclusion. Each workshop is partnered with a strategy session during which the class will discuss issues facing the community and develop action items to help strengthen the region.

Participants selected for this year’s class live or work in the Southeast Indiana area and were chosen based on their demonstrated commitment to the community, desire to better understand and improve upon this year’s theme, and interest in future community involvement.

Introducing the HICLS Class IV:

Danielle Becker - Safe Place

Kelly Bulmer - United Way of Franklin County

Emil Ekiyor - GEO Foundation

Carla Enzinger - Batesville Tool & Die

Curtis Gillman - Gillman Home Center

Garrett Knollman - Transmark Logistics

Kim Linkel - Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville

Shelly Lunsford - Franklin County Community Foundation

Jonathon Maple - Oldenburg Academy

Margaret Marcy - Tyson Library Association

Bryan Robbins - Economic Dev. Corp. of Greensburg & Decatur County

Paul Satchwill - Batesville Community School Corporation

John Vadeboncoeur - Community Church of Batesville & Greensburg

Paige Borgman – Hillenbrand

Jeff Gratz - Batesville

Ken Gole - Hillenbrand

Nithya Kumar - Hillenbrand

Karen Mirick - Hillenbrand

Valerie Talkers - Hillenbrand

Justin Uhlman – Hillenbrand

Brandon Wiedeman - Hillenbrand

The 2019/2020 HICLS will meet from October through July.

