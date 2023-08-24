BATESVILLE – Hillenbrand recently established the Partner with Possibility Fund through the Ripley County Community Foundation and announced a multi-year commitment to the Batesville community totaling $200,000.
Hillenbrand and Ripley County Community Foundation have since selected the first group of local organizations to receive funding through the Hillenbrand Partner with Possibility Fund. The fund provides $50,000 per year to qualifying organizations serving the Batesville community.
“Hillenbrand is thrilled to be able to support the initiatives of these local organizations because we understand how integral they are to the Batesville community. We are proud to have the opportunity to support multiple projects that align with our purpose and core values while investing these funds back into the Batesville community,” said Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. “We look forward to seeing the positive impacts we can make in the community through this fund.”
Hillenbrand strategically selects partners that align with its purpose and core values, cultivate growth within the organization, and drive increased value in the community.
Applications for the Hillenbrand Partner with Possibility Fund opened in April and a group of community leaders reviewed them. During the review process, the company and Ripley County Community Foundation looked for initiatives that align with Hillenbrand’s partnership strategy and keystone pillars, including in the areas of Health and Safety; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Education and Trade Skills; and Benefit to the Environment.
Ripley County Community Foundation received 20 submissions and together with Hillenbrand selected seven projects that best aligned with the company’s areas of impact:
Batesville Community Education Foundation ($10,000)
The Batesville Community Education Foundation is the non-profit partner of the Batesville Community School Corporation. The Foundation plans to build an open-air, outdoor learning complex at the Batesville Primary School to encourage creativity, increased movement, hands-on learning, and personal connections. The Education Foundation provides additional funding for innovative learning opportunities that go beyond basic academics, athletics and the arts.
City of Batesville Fire and EMS ($10,000)
The Batesville Fire Department plans to purchase a dedicated Decon washer so firefighters can properly wash their self-contained breathing apparatuses after fighting a fire. In support of their employee cancer prevention program, Batesville Fire and EMS are working to remove cancer-causing contaminants in their gear to reduce the risk of occupational cancer. Without proper cleaning, fire personnel are at risk of breathing in contaminants when putting on their SCBAs.
Safe Passage ($9,800)
Safe Passage, a support service provider for domestic and sexual violence victims, plans to offer its clients and employees a sustainable wellness program for stress and trauma management through yoga and self-regulation therapies.
Safe Passage takes a holistic approach when serving its clients covering overall wellness and continuing education. Working with a certified yoga therapy service that is trained in trauma-informed therapeutic practices, PTSD, chronic pain management, and more, they will provide trauma-focused health and wellness services.
Batesville Area Ministerial Food Pantry ($7,300)
The Batesville Area Ministerial Food Pantry, an organization represented by community churches and helps the underserved, plans to purchase a new commercial refrigerator and two new commercial freezers with glass doors to replace their current aging units. The new appliances have increased capacity allowing for more food distribution and the glass doors allow visitors to view selections without opening the doors, ensuring health and safety by keeping food at proper temperatures and conserving energy by opening the doors less frequently.
Kids Discovery Factory ($5,600)
Kids Discovery Factory plans to purchase new and refurbish existing equipment for its most popular exhibits as part of its Mobile Factory program. The factory brings hands-on exhibits to local schools allowing preschool through eighth-grade students to learn about STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) with play-based experiences while developing employable skills. KDF’s mission is to inspire young learners to innovate and create through the exploration of STEAM.
Margaret Mary Health Foundation ($5,000)
The Margaret Mary Health Foundation plans to purchase solar-powered emergency communication towers for the Margaret Mary Health Walking Trail. In the event of an emergency, the towers will connect people using the trail directly to emergency services providing an increased level of safety and security in an environmentally friendly way. The Margaret Mary Health Foundation engages the community as partners in health improvement and raises funds to enhance hospital programs, services, and technology.
Southeastern Indiana Dance ($2,300)
Southeastern Indiana Dance plans to offer dance lessons to children with a wide range of disabilities. Families are often faced with high medical costs so impactful extracurricular activities, such as dance, are often not feasible. Students will learn creativity, confidence, healthy activity, and teamwork, supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and continuing education.
Southeastern Indiana Dance fosters a lifelong love of dance and movement and through their belief that a person never stops learning, works hard to ensure their approach extends to all students.
“These seven incredible organizations have the power to make positive, lasting impacts in Batesville, thanks to Hillenbrand,” said Amy Streator, Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation. “We value Hillenbrand’s continued commitment to invest their resources into our local community.”
Details and information about next year’s applications will be available on Feb. 1, 2024. To access grant applications, visit www.rccfonline.org.
ABOUT HILLENBRAND
Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. To learn more, visit www.Hillenbrand.com.
ABOUT RCCF
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building and enduring a source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County. The Foundation manages over 200 funds and over $15 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships. Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at https://rccfonline.org.
