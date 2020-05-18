Officials at Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) have reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended March 31.
President and CEO Joe Raver said, “We delivered solid operating results for the fiscal second quarter, despite the current economic environment. We continued to see strength in large polyolefin systems projects, which contributed to record backlog, and Batesville delivered solid top- and bottom-line results. Demand remained soft across certain key industrial end markets, including automotive, which weighed heavily on the Milacron segment’s performance. In addition to the quarter’s operating performance, we were pleased with the timing and execution of the divestiture of Cimcool, and we remain on track with our Milacron integration plans. We look forward to capturing the full benefits of the combined companies, beginning with our projected year one synergies.”
QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue of $649 million increased 40% compared to the prior year. The Milacron segment added 43% to revenue in its first full quarter as part of Hillenbrand, which was partially offset by a decrease of 3% in organic revenue. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency exchange, total revenue increased 41%.
Net loss of $74 million, or ($0.99) per share, decreased $1.59 per share compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of impairment and acquisition-related charges. Noncash impairment charges of $83 million in the quarter were primarily related to the company’s flow control businesses. Adjusted net income of $40 million resulted in adjusted EPS of $0.53, a decrease of $0.10, or 16%, primarily driven by incremental amortization from the acquisition of Milacron and interest expense.
The adjusted effective tax rate for the quarter was 28.1%, an increase of 220 basis points from the prior year, primarily due to unfavorable geographic mix of pretax income and an increase in the reserve for unremitted taxes.
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
• Process Equipment Group revenue of $311 million decreased 5% compared to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, revenue decreased 3%. The revenue decline was driven by lower demand for capital equipment, including screening and separating equipment used to process proppants for hydraulic fracturing, partially offset by favorable pricing and a 4% increase in aftermarket revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5% increased 150 basis points mainly due to pricing improvements, increased mix of higher margin spare parts, productivity improvements, and decreased discretionary operating expense, partially offset by the increased proportion of lower margin, large systems projects and the decline in demand for higher margin separating equipment. Record order backlog of $982 million at the end of the second quarter increased 2% compared to the prior year, or 4% excluding the impact of foreign currency. Sequentially, backlog increased 9% over the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.
In April, we continued to see normal order activity related to large polyolefin systems, and existing projects remained on track. Order patterns slowed for aftermarket parts and service and for capital equipment for the remainder of the segment.
• Milacron revenue of $199 million decreased 20% year over year with continued softness in demand for injection molding equipment and hot runner systems in certain end markets, including automotive. Demand pressure was further exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million decreased 32%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% decreased 290 basis points year over year. Order backlog of $187 million decreased 17% year over year driven by a decrease in injection molding and extrusion equipment orders; however, backlog increased 28% sequentially with growth in hot runner systems and injection molding.
Injection molding and extrusion equipment saw a sequential increase in orders in the fiscal second quarter, but that momentum slowed in March and continued to decline in April. Order rates for hot runner systems, however, improved in March and April vs. January and February, as government shutdowns in China were relaxed or lifted, and demand for medical and pharmaceutical projects increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Batesville revenue of $139 million was 1% higher year over year. The increase was primarily driven by higher volume, despite an estimated decrease in North American burials driven by an increased rate at which families opted for cremation. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1% was 20 basis points higher than the prior year, mainly driven by productivity initiatives and the higher burial volume, partially offset by inflation in wages and benefits.
Batesville experienced increased demand late in the fiscal second quarter, which continued through April, in certain markets reporting increased mortality associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS
Hillenbrand has instituted enhanced protocols and provided a number of new protections for the health, well-being and safety of employees, including:
• Initiated regular communication regarding impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including health and safety protocols and procedures
• Required telework for those employees who can conduct their work remotely
• Implemented temperature screening of employees at the majority of manufacturing facilities
• Instituted additional sanitization protocols, including increased frequency of disinfecting high-traffic areas
• Established new physical distancing procedures for employees who need to be onsite
• Provided additional personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies
• Implemented protocols to address actual and suspected COVID-19 cases and exposure
• Prohibited all domestic and international nonessential travel for all employees
Raver continued, “During this unprecedented time, our thoughts are with the people directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus, the health care workers caring for them, frontline responders and the countless volunteers working to stop the spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, our first priority has been to protect the health and well-being of our employees and their families.”
OPERATIONS
As of May 6, all significant global production locations are open and able to operate at or near normal production levels. A majority of our businesses continue to manufacture products essential to critical infrastructure, health and safety, food and agriculture, energy and death care.
The news release continued, “As a result of temporary government restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have experienced disruptions at some of our smaller production facilities in locations such as India. We expect that these impacted facilities account for approximately 5% of projected annual consolidated revenue. Certain of these sites have been permitted to resume limited operations.
“We are closely managing the supply chain, taking actions as needed to mitigate disruptions. We have been in regular communication with our suppliers and customers to preserve business continuity and to anticipate and prepare for developments. We have not experienced any significant disruptions in our supply chain to date.
COST MANAGEMENT
Given the current global economic environment and continued uncertainty, we have implemented proactive measures to help mitigate the financial and operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reducing expenses and conserving cash. These measures include: voluntary reduction in CEO base salary by 30% through at least the end of fiscal year 2020; voluntary waiver by the board of directors of its scheduled cash compensation increase; cancellation of all regularly scheduled merit-based salary increases for salaried U.S.- and Canada-based employees for 2020.
; suspension of all hiring, except for critical positions; reduction in capital spending while prioritizing critical maintenance, safety and regulatory projects; employee furloughs and reduced work arrangements at several locations due to lower demand.
