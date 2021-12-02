BATESVILLE - A significant donation of high-tech manufacturing equipment was recently made by plastics processing company Milacron as part of a long-term strategic partnership.
Milacron is Hillenbrand, Inc.'s operating company. Working together, Batavia, Ohio-based Milacron, and Portsmouth, Ohio's Shawnee State University are striving to provide hands-on opportunities for students pursuing advanced manufacturing careers in an effort to increase the Midwest talent pipeline.
As part of the Hillenbrand enterprise, Milacron embraces commitment to community partnerships and sustainability efforts, as well as working to meet critical workforce and talent pipeline needs in plastics manufacturing.
Donation of two injection molding systems allows students hands-on training with real plastics industry equipment and technology.
“Milacron values its long-standing partnership with Shawnee State University, and, with this donation, we hope today’s STEM students will be empowered to be our future leaders,” said Mac Jones, Senior Vice President of Hillenbrand, Inc. and President of Milacron Injection Molding and Extrusion. “As part of the Hillenbrand enterprise, we embrace the company’s commitment to being responsible to our communities. Partnerships like the one with Shawnee State University are key to our ongoing company sustainability efforts, as well as helping meet the growing critical need for a skilled workforce in advanced manufacturing.”
Previously on loan to SSU, Milacron has now donated a 55-ton MTs injection molding machine with a mold temperature controller, two conveyors and a dryer, and a 110-ton Roboshot Alpha-SiA-g injection molding machine with cell robot automation, temperature controller and dryer. This equipment allows students in the university’s Plastics Engineering Technology program to receive hands-on training with essential machinery and technology in the plastics industry. They are able to operate the equipment to create fully developed plastics parts, and maintain and troubleshoot in real time. As part of their senior project, students design, build, and produce their own plastic mold for a fully developed part.
“Milacron’s continued commitment to our Plastics Engineering Technology program furthers our mission to prepare students for the in-demand careers in plastics,” said Adam Miller, Department Chairperson of Engineering Technologies and Associate Professor at SSU. “We appreciate Milacron’s partnership and this generous donation, which will continue to provide our students with hands-on experiences essential to future career success.”
Milacron and SSU’s partnership also includes scholarship opportunities, with funding provided by Milacron to the university’s foundation for tuition assistance, which serve as a tool for recruitment and the promotion of STEM fields for incoming students.
To learn more about Hillenbrand’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts, view the full Hillenbrand 2020 Sustainability Report and executive summary on the Company’s sustainability web page.
