BATESVILLE - Ascension St. Vincent Employer Solutions is partnering with Hillenbrand to provide their employees and dependent family members access to preventative care at employee health and wellness centers located in Batesville, Cincinnati and Manchester, TN.
A five-year agreement between Ascension St. Vincent Employer Solutions and Hillenbrand will provide employees and their family members with a variety of services including preventative care, chronic disease management, nutritional counseling, behavioral healthcare, and occupational health care.
Services will be delivered by full-time care team members including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, medical assistants, and counselors in mental health and nutrition. Ascension Employer Solutions will hire more than 20 professionals to staff the wellness centers with care scheduled to begin Feb. 1, 2021.
“We are excited about the opportunity to bring high quality, personalized healthcare services to Hillenbrand employees and their family members,” Kimberley Mendenhall, Vice President of Ascension St. Vincent Employer Solutions said. “We look forward to working together to achieve better health outcomes and to reduce costs for employees and for Hillenbrand.”
Ascension St. Vincent Employer Solutions delivers customized health care based on a foundation of prevention and behavioral health, and delivers it to patients where they spend most of their day -- in their workplace. The multidisciplinary approach provides data-driven information to improve both health care spend and the health status of employee populations.
Ascension St. Vincent is currently accepting applications for open positions at the wellness center in Batesville at www.Ascension.org/careers.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."
About Ascension St. Vincent
In Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent operates 24 hospitals in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices and clinics serving central and southern Indiana and employs more than 15,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension St. Vincent provided more than $367 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2020. Serving Indiana for 145 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension, one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.ascension.org and www.peytonmanningch.org.
