RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation has announced that a new scholarship opportunity is available to local students thanks to Hillrom Holdings, Inc.
This scholarship was established as a token of Hillrom’s appreciation for their Batesville employees’ dedicated, innovative, and entrepreneurial spirit that grew the company from humble beginnings to a giant in healthcare furnishings and equipment, according to a Hillrom provided news release.
Multiple $10,000 scholarships to qualified area students are available.
Hillrom was established in October 1929 in Batesville, where its headquarters remained until 2015. In 2021, Hillrom established the Hillrom Scholarship before Baxter’s acquisition of the company.
“We are honored that Hillrom Holdings, Inc. partnered with the Ripley County Community Foundation to create a lasting legacy that will encourage and support local students who want to pursue a higher education,” Amy Streator, Executive Director of Ripley County Community Foundation, said.
This opportunity is available to graduating seniors from Batesville High School, East Central High School, Franklin County High School, Greensburg High School, Jac-Cen-Del High School, Milan High School, North Decatur High School, Oldenburg Academy, South Decatur High School and South Ripley High School.
Eligible applicants must be the child/step-child or grandchild of a former employee of Hillrom Holdings, Inc. in Batesville, and preference shall be given to students pursuing a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, Liberal Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).
Scholarship applications are accessible through the Ripley County Community Foundation’s website at www.rccfonline.org and are due March 1.
To learn more about the Hillrom Scholarship or ask questions regarding the scholarship application, contact Streator at office@rccfonline.org, call 812-933-1098, or visit 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
