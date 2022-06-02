GREENSBURG - A large bell recently appeared outside of the Decatur County Courthouse. Previously hung at the top of the courthouse tower, the bell was taken down about five years ago during construction and stored in the basement until Commissioner Mark Koors cleaned it up and sat it outside for public viewing.
According to a Daily News article from 2016, the building currently occupying the town square was erected in 1860. Courthouse Security Officer Deputy Wayne Shake said the bronze bell was cast in Cincinnati by the Niles Bell Foundry the same year. The company reportedly ceased productions when World War II began because the metal was needed in the war effort.
Tied to the clock, the bell tolled each hour. A motorized system was installed by the Verdin Company in the 1950s, according to Brent Brown's reporting for the Daily News in 2017. Shake remembers the bell and clock system becoming out of sync, causing the bell to toll at incorrect times.
During courthouse renovations about five years ago, the wooden platform on which the bell rested was deemed structurally unsafe and a decision was made to remove the bell from the tower. Discussions about what to do with it began quickly, but it was placed in the basement and no decision was made until a few weeks ago.
Commissioner Koors explained that Commissioner Jerome Buening mentioned bringing the bell out to display before the courthouse tours. The courthouse tours (township tours) were hosted by the Historical Society of Decatur County-Greensburg as a part of Decatur County and the City of Greensburg's bicentennial programming.
Last month, Commissioner Koors hauled the approximately 950-pound bell out of the courthouse and to his company, Globe Asphalt Paving Co., Inc. in Westport. There, he pressure washed the bell and tried to return the original sheen before bringing it back to rest outside of the courthouse.
