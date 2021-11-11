BATESVILLE – The Batesville Memorial Public Library recently hosted former Herald-Tribune photographer Chris Smith for a presentation about his book, “Chasing Indiana’s Game.”
The book, which is co-authored by Michael E. Keating, details a photographic journey through Indiana’s gymnasiums in keeping with a project they are calling the Hoosier Hardwood Project.
Indiana is known for its love of basketball. From the film “Hoosiers” to Indiana legends like Larry Bird and John Wooden, basketball has become omnipresent in the state. In his book, Smith points out that Hoosier Hysteria began long before Bird.
Smith said they began to embrace the, “game on Saturday, church on Sunday” mantra throughout the venture.
Smith and Keating began the Hoosier Hardwood Project after deciding to photograph a few old Hoosier gyms. They used Aurora as their home base and worked their way south and west along the Ohio River. Over time, they became experts at spotting the architecture of a gymnasium. Some towns gave them the keys to their gym; others refused admission for one reason or another.
“There were a lot of places we couldn’t get into,” Smith said. “Ironically, there were some places we went to, like Sullivan, Indiana, and I think there’s a dentist or a chiropractor that owns the gym. He said, ‘Just stop by and my secretary will give you the keys.’ So we got the keys and we went in.”
More than 50,000 miles and six years later, Smith spoke to a small crowd inside the library while a projector rolled through crisp photographs of gyms from throughout Indiana.
Spence Schnaitter was the captain and MVP of the 1950 Madison Cubs state championship team. Smith met Schnaitter in 2013 in the early days of this project. Smith features a photograph of Schnaitter with the championship trophy, representing a 63-year reunion between the two.
Another photograph showed a singular backboard and hoop surrounded by unkempt trees and grass: the sole survivor of the Holton School and Warhorse gym after a tornado tore through Ripley County in 2012.
According to the Hoosier Hardwood Project website, 100 photos from the project are currently on display at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle. In 2016, the project was featured in the New York Times, and was one of the Indiana Historical Society's bicentennial exhibits.
“When Milan played the state championship, there were over 700 teams,” Smith said. “You have to figure that there was a lot of gym-less wonders. Deputy was one of them, they played outside. But, if there are 700 teams, there were 600 gyms. Unfortunately, what we’ve found was that they’ve either been turned into elementary or middle schools, rec centers, homes or they’ve been totally destroyed.”
Smith has petitioned Indiana Landmarks to save some of these historic gymnasiums.
Smith’s book was published by Indiana University Press in August 2020. It’s available directly from IU Press on their website, Amazon and other book store websites like Barnes and Noble.
Framed photos from the Hoosier Hardwood Project will line the meeting room of the Batesville Memorial Public Library through November 20. Stop in during the library’s open hours to see Hoosier gymnasium history before they’re gone.
