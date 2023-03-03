GREENSBURG – The Historical Society of Decatur County’s annual dinner and program is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, with the meal beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation at 7 p.m. in the Greensburg First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Tickets for the evening are $20 for the meal and the presentation. Tickets are also available for the program only.
The program is titled “Tales From the Archives…Adventures in Cellulose-Nitrate” and will be presented by Tom Barker, the current president of the HSDC. The subject of the program is 35mm cellulose-nitrate motion picture clips Barker unearthed that had been in the possession of John Stafford of Geneva, Indiana for 50 years.
All the photos were shot in 1927 on the ship that was returning Charles Lindbergh’s airplane “Spirit of St. Louis” from Paris after his historic first trans-Atlantic flight.
Though they were in disrepair, Barker was able to salvage nearly two dozen images. His program will be the first time these images have been seen in public for almost 100 years.
Barker also filmed the extraction process used to restore the photos, and that film will be the featured part of the program.
Also included in the program will be newly discovered 8mm footage of the 1959 Greensburg Centennial Parade, the sights and sounds of railroads in Decatur County in the 1970s, and a few other surprises.
Dinner Reservations must be made by March 20 by calling the Historical Society of Decatur County at (812) 663-2764 or emailing dechissoc@etczone.com. No reservations are required for the free seating after the meal.
Attendee’s for the program part only should arrive promptly at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.