GREENSBURG - The Historical Society of Decatur County has shared details regarding a few events planned in conjunction with this year's bicentennial observation in Decatur County.
Historical Clothing
Donna Swinford is presenting a series of informational workshops at 2 p.m. on February 26, March 26 and April 30 (all Saturdays) in the museum's gallery.
The February 26 topic is Clothing of Early Decatur County.
On April 26 the topic is What They Wore Underneath.
The April 30 topic is Recreating Historical Clothing.
There will be a historical costume contest later this year to allow area residents the opportunity to show off their own creations. Details about the contest will be announced at a later date.
Lecture Series
Starting in March, at 7 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month an informative program will be presented in the museum gallery.
Each month, a different local expert will share their historical hobbies and research information.
Each topic will teach attendees about a new piece of Decatur County history.
Those interested are encouraged to contact the museum for a schedule of topics or if they are a local expert interested in presenting a program.
Photographs
The museum is asking for the public's help in acquiring photographs from around the county to add to its collection.
Each photo should be labeled with as much information as possible regarding what's pictured, who is pictured, when and where it was taken, etc.
Photos can be dropped off at the museum, mailed or emailed.
Township Tours
There are many historically significant locations throughout Decatur County. The museum is putting together a map for anyone interested in a self-driving tour that will include the locations and history of many of these sites.
Those interested are encouraged to save the dates of May 14 and 21. During these opening days of the tour participants will be able to go inside and experience the history of many of these interesting locations.
Additional details will be forthcoming.
More Info
The Historical Society of Decatur County Museum is located at 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
It's open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 4 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Call 812-663-2764 or email dechissoc@etczone.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.