GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Historical Society Museum has cancelled all Saturday hours during March and at least part of April.
They will staff the Decatur County Historical Society Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. most Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Researchers are asked to please call the museum at 812-663-2764 or e-mail dechissoc@etczone.com instead of coming in.
The Game Day scheduled for March 21 is cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
The Youth History Camp on the 18th and the annual dinner on April 25 will be rescheduled.
The History Book and Film Clubs originally scheduled to meet at the Greensburg Public Library will not meet in April. Discussion will continue in May.
All dates are subject to change and all rescheduled dates will be announced as they are rescheduled.
