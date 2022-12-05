GREENSBURG - The Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin St., Greensburg, is garbed in Christmas attire and ready for its annual Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 10. The event is free to everyone.
Lighted greenery garlands are draped from the spindles on the stair case, and the candle holders in the dining room are awaiting their first visitors of the season.
Stockings hang from the fireplaces and adorn the headboards of all the children's beds upstairs, and the old Minear's Santa has taken his rightful spot in the observatory.
Everything is ready - almost.
For reasons other than a great chance to see how our descendants decorated and lived at the turn of the century (and even how they dressed), the real meaning of Christmas at the Decatur County Historical Society Museum is something unusual to most, traditional, and truly delicious.
It's the bread pudding, and if you've never tried it you're missing something wonderful. It's served every year in the dining room of the Historical Society Museum.
Bread pudding is a bread-based dessert made with stale bread and milk or cream, eggs, a form of fat such as oil, butter or suet and, depending on whether the pudding is sweet or savory, a variety of other ingredients.
Sweet bread puddings use sugar, syrup, honey, dried fruit and nuts as well as spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, mace, or vanilla. The bread is soaked in the liquids, mixed with the other ingredients, and baked.
Also known as "poor man's pudding," food historians trace the history of bread pudding to the early 11th and 12th centuries, when frugal cooks looked for ways to use stale, leftover bread instead of letting it go to waste.
In 13th century England, it was a popular dish with the lower classes.
In the Philippines, banana bread pudding is popular.
In Mexico, there is a similar dish eaten during Lent called capirotada.
In the United Kingdom, a moist version of Nelson cake, itself a bread pudding, is nicknamed "Wet Nelly."
Here in Hoosierland, at the Decatur County Historical Museum, bread pudding means all of those things. And maybe just one more; "bread pudding" means "heaven!"
