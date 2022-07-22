The following highlights upcoming programs and attractions at the Historical Society of Decatur County.
August 2 – History Book Clubs, 3 and 7 p.m. in the meeting room at the Historical Society of Decatur County.
August 6 – Museum open 1 to 4 p.m.
August 6 – Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 p.m. in the museum gallery. Showing of a video recorded interview with Ralph and Maxine Seibel sharing their experiences during World War II.
August 13 – Youth History Camp 9 to 11 a.m. Simple Sewing, participants will learn several simple sewing techniques. Participants must be registered by July 28. Youth History Camps are for children 1st to 6th grade. Cost is $5 per child.
September 3 – Museum open 1 to 4 p.m.
September 3 – Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 p.m. in the museum gallery. Jeanie Coy will be sharing the research she has done about the families and farms near the location of the county Poor Farm in Clinton Township.
September 6 – History Book Clubs, 3 and 7 p.m. in the meeting room at the Historical Society of Decatur County.
September 10 – Youth History Camp, 9 to 11 a.m. Telephones, participants will learn a little bit about the history of telephones in Decatur County. Participants must be registered by August 25. Youth History Camps are for children 1st to 6th grade. Cost is $5 per child.
September 17 – Ice Cream at the Historical Society Museum. The Historical Society will be selling homemade ice cream.
For more information about these events, contact the Historical Society of Decatur County at 812-663-2764, dechissoc@etczone.com or find us on Facebook at Historical Society of Decatur County Greensburg.
The museum is located at 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
