GREENSBURG - Civil War history will come alive for visitors who experience Faces of the Civil War, an Indiana Historical Society traveling exhibit. From January 5 to February 4, the
Historical Society of Decatur County will host the exhibit at the Historical Society of Decatur County Museum, 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
The exhibit brings to life the stories of many Hoosiers whose lives were touched, and in some cases taken, by the Civil War.
Not all are well known or revered, many were just everyday citizens fulfilling their duties to their friends, family, state and country. Rather than focusing on statistics and large scale battles, the exhibit illustrates how regular people coped with the tragic experiences of the day—all from an Indiana perspective.
For more information about this exhibit, call 812-663-2764, e-mail dechissoc@etczone.com.
About IHS Traveling Exhibitions
Historical societies, museums, libraries, schools and other nonprofit organizations in Indiana can book this and other traveling exhibits through IHS’s Local History Services department.
Exhibits may be borrowed for approximately four to five weeks at a time. To book an exhibit, contact Karen DePauw at localhistoryservices@indianahistory.org or (317) 233-3110.
For more information about the traveling exhibit program, visit www.indianahistory.org.
About the Indiana Historical Society
Since 1830, the Indiana Historical Society has been Indiana’s Storyteller™, connecting people to the past by collecting, preserving and sharing the state’s history. A private, nonprofit membership organization, IHS maintains the nation’s premier research library and archives on the history of Indiana and the Old Northwest and presents a unique set of visitor experiences called the Indiana Experience.
IHS also provides support and assistance to local museums and historical groups; publishes books and periodicals; sponsors teacher workshops; produces and hosts art exhibitions, museum theater and outside performance groups; and provides youth, adult and family programs.
IHS is a Smithsonian Affiliate and a member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.