These are the winners of the Bicentennial Pottery Raffle at the Historical Society of Decatur County. Vicki Schwering won the Pottery Crock, Dorothy Lecher won the medium bowl and Tracy Smith won the small bowl. The proceeds of the raffle will be split between the Historical Society of Decatur County and Russell Wilhoit's Cemetery Restoration Projects.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY RAFFLE RESULTS
