GREENSBURG — Celebrating the opulence of Christmases yesteryear, the Decatur County Greensburg Historical Society Museum kicks off the holiday season with their annual Silent Christmas Tree Auction.
Starting Dec. 3, Christmas tree fans may start bidding on 20 trees in the Historical Society Museum, 222 Franklin Street, Greensburg.
On Dec. 14, the highest winning bidder on each tree will take that tree home.
The trees entered into the auction thus far are visions of creative genius by known local decorators like Carol Pumphrey, Lauren Huffmeyer and Marilyn Davis, to name a few.
Using elements sometimes unexpected but always delightful to the eye, these geniuses are busy creating their masterpieces in preparation for the Dec. 14 Historical Museum Open House that coincides with the Greensburg Holiday Walk on the Square.
As an important part of the Walk, the museum open house includes holiday cookies, the famous Historical Society bread pudding, (made this year by the talented Tonya Scofield), the chance to talk to the Jolly Old Elf himself in the North Parlor, and so many more nostalgic and endearing aspects of the holiday.
Greensburg Elementary School third-graders are making ornaments for the large tree in the North Parlor, and the theme of this year’s celebration is “Holiday Bells.”
Historical Society Executive Director Carrie Schumaker described the event: “I just look forward to this every year. The museum, decorated to the max, reminds me of being a kid and loving Christmas. Its just makes the holiday for me!”
Bidding for the auction begins at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 and concludes at 3 p.m. Dec. 14.
Bids may be made in person during normal museum holiday hours, by phone at 812-663-2764, or by email at dechissoc@etczone.com.
The museum open house runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.
It is a free event for all, and all are invited.
