GREENSBURG – Along with other Honda facilities in North America, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana (HMIN) hosted Manufacturing Day Friday.
Honda says Manufacturing Day “was developed to positively change the perception of today’s manufacturing careers.”
According to Yolanda White from HMIN, 150 students from Greensburg Middle School, Greensburg Achievement School, Batesville Middle School, Milan Middle School and Thomas Carr Howe High School (Indianapolis) participated in manufacturing activities and toured the Greensburg plant.
Information provided by Honda said during the 40th year of Honda production in America, Honda manufacturing associates throughout the United States hosted students, teachers and community leaders for the ninth annual National Manufacturing Day.
Numbers from Honda showed more than 2,000 students attended events throughout the week at Honda facilities in Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina and Alabama, which annually produce more than 3 million engines and 1.24 million cars and trucks.
Students were able to learn more about the many career paths available in the manufacturing field.
Students from high schools, STEM academies, technical centers and two and four year colleges were able to interact with plant leaders and production associates, according to Honda.
Students were able to use training tools such as virtual welders and painters, but were also able to use impact wrenches, circuit boards and robotics applications.
Rick Schostek, executive vice president of Honda North America, Inc., spoke about the importance of holding the event.
“At Honda, we have found that when young people have a chance to experience modern manufacturing for themselves, they have a better understanding of the benefits of a career in the field,” Schostek said. “We remain fully committed to providing opportunities for the next generation of industry professionals and Manufacturing Day is an important opportunity to begin that process.”
In addition to the Greensburg plant, participating Honda locations included Honda of America Mfg. (Anna Engine Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant, Marysville Auto Plant), Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama and Honda of South Carolina Mfg.
HMIN actually had some big news just last month.
It was announced in September the production of the new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid for the United States market will be at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana in Greensburg. Reports say Honda will invest $4.2 million and will add 34 new jobs in the plant to support the production of the new vehicle.
The Greensburg plant currently produces the standard CR-V and the Insight hybrid sedan.
HMIN started mass production in Greensburg in 2008.
Earlier this year, HMIN produced their 2 millionth vehicle.
