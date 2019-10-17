HMIN receives Impact Award

GREENSBURG — Honda Manufacturing of Indiana recently won the 2019 Indiana Manufacturing Community Impact Award at the Indiana Manufacturers Association’s Hall of Fame Luncheon.
According to HMIN, the award is given out as part of the IMA’s Manufacturing Excellence Awards, which recognizes Indiana manufacturing companies and individuals for their achievements and contributions to the manufacturing industry.
According to a statement from HMIN, they “competed against other world-class manufacturers and was selected from nominations received from the manufacturing community.”
“Connecting and building strong relationships within the community is an important part of Honda’s mission to be company society wants to exist,” Senior Vice President at HMIN Tim Myers said. “I believe the community can get to understand our company better through this kind of engagement.”
HMIN says they have maintained community involvement through associate volunteerism. That includes supporting STEM efforts in local schools, sponsoring grants that support the company’s four areas of giving including diversity, education, health/safety and environment, and service on nonprofit boards.
Just weeks ago, HMIN hosted 150 students from Greensburg Middle School, Greensburg Achievement School, Batesville Middle School, Milan Middle School and Thomas Carr Howe High School (Indianapolis) where they participated in manufacturing activities and toured the Greensburg plant for Manufacturing Day.
“The Indiana Manufacturers Association instituted the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame in 2015 to help bring awareness and recognition to the many positive contributions of Hoosier manufacturers. And this year we’ve added the Manufacturing Excellence Awards to focus and honor companies in specific areas of achievement,” IMA President and CEO Brian Burton said. “We congratulate Honda Manufacturing of Indiana for its outstanding work and continued dedication to making Indiana manufacturing a positive, driving force for the state.”
More HMIN news
It was announced in September the production of the new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid for the United States market will be at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana in Greensburg. Reports say Honda will invest $4.2 million and will add 34 new jobs in the plant to support the production of the new vehicle.
The Greensburg plant currently produces the standard CR-V and the Insight hybrid sedan.
HMIN started mass production in Greensburg in 2008.
Earlier this year, HMIN produced their 2 millionth vehicle.
